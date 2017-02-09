BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Lupin Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 6.33 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 44.83 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 5.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 35.48 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 6.29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kRlYaR Further company coverage:
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: