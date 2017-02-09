BRIEF-Boston Scientific enters into second amended, restated credit, security agreement
* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 Vitrolife Ab:
* Q4 sales amounted to SEK 251 (199) million, corresponding to an increase of 26 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 21 percent in local currency.
* Q4 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) amounted to SEK 96 (81) million
* Q4 board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.60 (2.40) per share.
* Says looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially unchanged and Vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by 5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.