Feb 9 Vitrolife Ab:

* Q4 sales amounted to SEK 251 (199) million, corresponding to an increase of 26 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 21 percent in local currency.

* Q4 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) amounted to SEK 96 (81) million

* Q4 board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.60 (2.40) per share.

* Says looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially unchanged and Vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by 5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future.