BRIEF-Home Capital gets enforcement notice from Ontario Securities Commission
* Home Capital Group Inc - received an enforcement notice from staff of Ontario Securities Commission after close of business on February 9, 2017
Feb 9 Bank of India Ltd
* Bank of India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus net loss of 15.06 billion rupees year ago
* Bank of India Ltd - dec quarter interest earned 98.25 billion rupees versus 100.40 billion rupees year ago
* Bank of India Ltd -dec quarter provisions 23.03 billion rupees versus 36.04 billion rupees year ago
* Bank of India Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 895.9 million rupees
* Bank of India Ltd -dec quarter gross NPA 13.38 percent versus 13.45 percent previous quarter
* Bank of India Ltd - dec quarter net NPA 7.09 percent versus 7.56 percent previous quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2ltF1pj) Further company coverage:
* Belardi James Richard reports 6.19 percent passive stake in Athene Holding Ltd as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medley Capital-on Feb 8 entered amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement, amendment to senior secured term loan credit agreement