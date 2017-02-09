Feb 9 Bank of India Ltd

* Bank of India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus net loss of 15.06 billion rupees year ago

* Bank of India Ltd - dec quarter interest earned 98.25 billion rupees versus 100.40 billion rupees year ago

* Bank of India Ltd -dec quarter provisions 23.03 billion rupees versus 36.04 billion rupees year ago

* Bank of India Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 895.9 million rupees

* Bank of India Ltd -dec quarter gross NPA 13.38 percent versus 13.45 percent previous quarter

* Bank of India Ltd - dec quarter net NPA 7.09 percent versus 7.56 percent previous quarter