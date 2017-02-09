BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Feb 9 Wheels India Ltd
* Wheels India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 132.1 million rupees versus profit59.8 million rupees year ago
* Wheels India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 5.37 billion rupees versus 4.70 billion rupees year ago
* Wheels India Ltd says approved interim dividend of INR 5 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2lqLMqX) Further company coverage:
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago