BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Feb 9 Seamless Distribution AB
* Q4 operating result for period improved to SEK -21.0 million (-32.8), an improvement of 36 pct
Q4 net sales for period SEK 68,5 million (78.9), a decrease of 13 pct compared to same period last year
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.