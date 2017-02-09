Feb 9 Huber+Suhner AG:

* HUBER+SUHNER and ENGIE INEO sign framework agreement for modernisation of TGV fleet

* Signed a framework agreement to equip 140 trains of french railway company SNCF's très grande vitesse (TGV) high-speed fleet

* Until 2018, HUBER+SUHNER will supply all required passive components for world's first broadband passenger wi-fi network on high-speed trains with ENGIE INEO speeds of up to 300km/h

* Contract also includes an option to equip a further 160 trains in 2017-2018