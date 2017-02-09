BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Huber+Suhner AG:
* HUBER+SUHNER and ENGIE INEO sign framework agreement for modernisation of TGV fleet
* Signed a framework agreement to equip 140 trains of french railway company SNCF's très grande vitesse (TGV) high-speed fleet
* Until 2018, HUBER+SUHNER will supply all required passive components for world's first broadband passenger wi-fi network on high-speed trains with ENGIE INEO speeds of up to 300km/h
* Contract also includes an option to equip a further 160 trains in 2017-2018 Source text - bit.ly/2kuFAk1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.