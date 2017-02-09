Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Feb 9 GfK SE
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media industry's measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kWPHiS