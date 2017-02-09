Feb 9 VBG Group AB

* Says right issue fully subscribed

* Says 99.2 percent of the offered shares were subscribed with subscription rights

* Says will raise approximately SEK 800 million ($90.4 mln) before deduction of costs For the original story (in Swedish) click here: bit.ly/2k6GH68 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8470 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)