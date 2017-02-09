BRIEF-Sermsuk Pcl says qtrly net loss 100.9 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 100.9 million baht versus loss of 219.5 million baht
Feb 9 Oishi Group Pcl
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
* Marut Buranasetkul resigns from the position of the director and president
* For Q1'2017, total sales revenue of the company was 3.172 billion baht, a decrease of 2.0%
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group raises quarterly dividend 9.4% from $0.53 to $0.58 per common share