Feb 9 Solvesta AG:

* Capital increase of 6,800 euros ($7,270)registered in the commercial register

* Share capital will be increased from currently 830,500 euros to 837,300 euros with the commercial register entry

* Issue was made in a private placement and redeemed a total of 219,640 euros