Feb 9 MHM Metals Ltd

* Received an intention to make an off-market takeover offer for all of ordinary shares in company from Cadmon Ventures Pty

* Bidder proposes to offer MHM shareholders $0.0435 in cash for each MHM share they own, valuing equity in MHM at $5.93 million

* Offer price superior to existing off-market takeover offer from Mercantile OFM a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercantile Investment Co