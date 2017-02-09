BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 MHM Metals Ltd
* Received an intention to make an off-market takeover offer for all of ordinary shares in company from Cadmon Ventures Pty
* Bidder proposes to offer MHM shareholders $0.0435 in cash for each MHM share they own, valuing equity in MHM at $5.93 million
* Offer price superior to existing off-market takeover offer from Mercantile OFM a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercantile Investment Co
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing