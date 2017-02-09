Feb 9 Fih Mobile Ltd

* Expects group to record a consolidated net profit for year ended 31 december 2016 substantially below that for year ended 31 december 2015

* Expected results due to a material loss arising from write-off of group's property

* Expected results due to a material loss arising from write-off of group's property

* Board expects group's consolidated net profit for year ended 31 december 2016 to range from around US$135 million to us$145 million