BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Feb 9 JBM Auto Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 152.7 million rupees versus profit 77.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.41 billion rupees versus 3.18 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kRi0PM) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago