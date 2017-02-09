BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 586.9 million rupees versus 532.9 million rupees year ago
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 1.10 per share
* Says approved merger of unit Amrutanjan Pharma essense with co Source text: bit.ly/2ltYBSj Further company coverage:
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: