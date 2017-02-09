Feb 9 Singapore Airlines Ltd

* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade

* Proposed order, is valued at $13.8 bln based on published list prices

* 777-9s are due for delivery from 2021/22 financial year and 787-10s for delivery from 2020/21 financial year.

* SIA has selected Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 to power 787-10s, which are to be operated on medium-range routes

* signs LOI with US airframe manufacturer comprising 39 firm orders plus six options for each aircraft type, if exercised will enlarge deal to as many as 51 aircraft