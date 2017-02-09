Feb 9 Soo Kee Group Ltd :
* Entry into memorandum of understanding relating to
proposed joint venture in Thailand
* Soo Kee Group Ltd. entered into a memorandum of
understanding ("mou") dated 9 February 2017 with Aurora Design
Co., Ltd.
* Group and Aurora will hold 40% and 60% of equity interest
in JVC, respectively
* Co and Aurora intends to establish a joint venture company
to be incorporated in Thailand
* JVC is proposed to have an initial registered and paid-up
capital of 30 million baht
* JV to develop, operate business of selling gold and
diamond products under "love & co." trademarks, trade or brand
name in thailand
* Entry into MOU is not expected to have material impact on
eps of group for current financial year ending 31 Dec 2017
