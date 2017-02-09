BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Andhra Bank
* Dec quarter net profit 566 million rupees versus net profit of 344.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter interest earned 44.09 billion rupees versus 44.22 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter provisions 8.29 billion rupees versus 9.06 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter gross NPA 11.88 percent versus 11.49 percent previous quarter
* Dec quarter net NPA 6.98 percent versus 6.99 percent previous quarter Source text: bit.ly/2ln5lVk Further company coverage:
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: