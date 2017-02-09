Feb 9 Jason Holdings Limited
* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against
Directors Of The Company
* Company wishes to make a further announcement regarding
bankruptcy applications taken out by ANZ against directors of
company
* Bankruptcy applications against Sim Choon Joo, an
executive director of company and Jason Sim Chon Ang, a
non-executive director of company were heard
* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against
both of them to 23 feb for settlement discussions between them
and ANZ
