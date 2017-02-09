Feb 9 Jason Holdings Limited

* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Directors Of The Company

* Company wishes to make a further announcement regarding bankruptcy applications taken out by ANZ against directors of company

* Bankruptcy applications against Sim Choon Joo, an executive director of company and Jason Sim Chon Ang, a non-executive director of company were heard

* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 23 feb for settlement discussions between them and ANZ