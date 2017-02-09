BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 ifa Systems AG:
* FY earnings before taxes and interest rose by about 2.3 percent to about 2.747 million euros ($2.94 million) (previous year: 2.686 million euros)
* FY sales rose by about 7.3 percent (from 8.267 million euros to about 8.874 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: