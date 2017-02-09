Feb 9 Amer Sports Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 772.4 million euros ($825.9 million) (Reuters poll: 811 million euros)
* Q4 EBIT adjusted 81.3 million euros (Reuters poll: 89.9 million euros)
* Proposes capital repayment of 0.62 euro per share (dividend 0.55)
* Reuters poll expected dividend of EUR 0.62 euro per share
* In 2017 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase from 2016, despite
short-term market softness
* Says growth is expected to be biased to second half of year
* Due to the challenging market conditions, Amer Sports paces its short-term growth and
expands the on-going cost restructuring program initiated in August 2016
* Objective is to reduce operating expenses worth about 100 EBIT margin basis points in
coming 24 months
