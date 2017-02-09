BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Dril-quip Inc
* Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reports a 5.45 pct passive stake in Dril-Quip Inc as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kWpUae) Further company coverage:
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.