* Consolidated net sales increased by 4 pct during Q4 of 2016 to US$3.2 billion

* Operating earnings before other expenses, net, in Q4 increased by 12 pct, to US$453 million

* During Q4 2016, controlling interest net income was US$214 million, an improvement over a gain of US$144 million in same period last year