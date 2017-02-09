Feb 9 Snap Inc :

* Says the early stage of its ad business has resulted in "high rates" of revenue growth due to a low initial base, which has masked seasonality

* Says most of its revenue growth to date driven by onboarding new advertisers, developing new ad products and delivery and measurement capabilities

* Says in March 2016, entered into AWS Enterprise agreement for use of cloud services from Amazon Web Services Inc - SEC filing

* Says 2016 Olympics provided one-time revenue opportunity in Q3 2016; says as business matures, seasonality to have stronger impact on revenue

* Says under February 2017 addendum to AWS Enterprise agreement, company committed to spend $1.0 billion between January 2017 through December 2021 on AWS services