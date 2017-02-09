BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Fortress Income Fund Ltd:
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Owns 336 investment properties valued at R28.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2016
* Equity portfolio comprising both local listed REITs and international listed property securities was valued at R28.8 billion at Dec. 31
* Dividend for a shares increased from 64.72 cents to 67.96 cents per share
* B shares' dividend increased by 25.12 pct from 62.81 cents to 78.59 cents per share compared to previous period
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing