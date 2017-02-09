Feb 9 Fortress Income Fund Ltd:

* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Owns 336 investment properties valued at R28.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2016

* Equity portfolio comprising both local listed REITs and international listed property securities was valued at R28.8 billion at Dec. 31

* Dividend for a shares increased from 64.72 cents to 67.96 cents per share

* B shares' dividend increased by 25.12 pct from 62.81 cents to 78.59 cents per share compared to previous period