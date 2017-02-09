BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 Erin Energy Corp
* On Feb 6, co and unit entered into a pre-export finance facility agreement with the Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
* Erin Energy Corp- Finance facility provides for a total commitment of $100.0 million- SEC filing
* Erin Energy Corp - In connection with facility, EPNL entered into an exclusive off-take contract with Glencore Energy UK Ltd. dated January 18, 2017
* Erin Energy Corp- EPNL may make drawdowns under finance facility by way of loans and/or letters of credit until June 30, 2017
* Erin Energy - Off-take contract with Glencore Energy UK for EPNL's volumes of oil produced from oil mining leases 120, 121 located offshore Nigeria
* Erin Energy - Co's unit EPNL is required to deposit $10.0 million at closing of finance facility into debt service reserve account with Mauritius Commercial Bank Source: (bit.ly/2lnAqIB) Further company coverage:
(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexica
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.