BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 BSL Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 10.8 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.14 billion rupees versus 995.8 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kS0smz) Further company coverage:
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Belgian fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele knew from a young age that she was different from other girls but did not understand why until she was 17 and read a magazine story about an intersex girl.