BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:
* FY preliminary net income, at 20.6 pct of sales, is 237.4 million euros ($253.69 million), an increase of 19.4 pct over that of 2015
* FY preliminary net revenue 1.15 billion euros, up 10.1 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: