BRIEF-Avenir Corp reports 5.25 pct stake in Internap Corp as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing
* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Group Five Ltd:
* Says acquisition of additional equity position in M6 mecsek concession
* Says Group Five has elected to on-sell to AIF 49.99 pct of acquisition stake in M6 Mecsek to be acquired by company from M6 Mecsek co-shareholder
* Says following implementation of transaction, group five and AIF will jointly hold additional 10 pct stake in M6 MECSEK (50.01 pct and 49.99 pct respectively)
* Says transaction serves to strengthen strategic alliance between Group Five and AIF by adding additional scale to JV
* Group Five has exercised its pre-emptive right to buy further 10 pct stake in M6 MECSEK concession for a cash consideration of 125.16 mln rand
* Says following this acquisition, Group Five will on-sell a 49.99 pct interest in this stake to AIF for a disposal consideration of 4.35 mln euros or 62.57 mln rand
* Says net acquisition consideration payable by company of 4.35 mln euros or 62.59 mln rand
* Says effective date of transaction is expected to be April 28 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
* Valiant Capital Management L.P. reports a 13.6 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kRfyGc) Further company coverage:
* Frontier Capital Management Co LLC reports 5.21 percent passive stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lzB9Dg) Further company coverage: