BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 8.6 million rupees versus 12.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net income from operations 362.7 million rupees versus 331.2 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kS3ZkH Further company coverage:
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: