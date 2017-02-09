BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Grivalia Properties REIC:
* Says IFC, member of the World Bank Group, is extending a 50 million euro ($53.40 million) long-term loan to the company
* Says loan to enhance business infrastructure and boost energy efficiency in the commercial property sector
* Says loan will be used to make refurbishments and energy efficiency improvements in its Greek facilities
* Says will introduce IFC's EDGE certificate into Greece
* Says buildings with EDGE certification need to consume 20 percent less energy than the local limit
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: