Feb 9 Grivalia Properties REIC:

* Says IFC, member of the World Bank Group, is extending a 50 million euro ($53.40 million) long-term loan to the company

* Says loan to enhance business infrastructure and boost energy efficiency in the commercial property sector

* Says loan will be used to make refurbishments and energy efficiency improvements in its Greek facilities

* Says will introduce IFC's EDGE certificate into Greece

* Says buildings with EDGE certification need to consume 20 percent less energy than the local limit

Source text: bit.ly/2lnzrrK

