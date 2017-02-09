BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Viacom Inc
* Viacom Inc - company presents new strategic plan, including focus on six priority flagship brands
* Viacom Inc qtrly media networks revenues increased 1 pct to $2.59 billion.
* Viacom Inc - revenues in first fiscal quarter were $3.32 billion, an increase of 5 pct, or $170 million, compared to previous year
* Viacom Inc qtrly advertising revenues declined 2 pct to $1.29 billion
* Viacom inc - 3 pct decrease in domestic advertising revenues in quarter
* Viacom Inc - Viacom will be focused on six flagship brands- Bet, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Paramount
* Viacom - Paramount's film slate to now include co-branded releases from each of flagships, with Paramount branded films focused on franchises, tentpoles
* Viacom Inc - announcing a commitment between Nickelodeon and Paramount to move forward on a slate of four films
* Viacom Inc qtrly EPS $1.00; qtrly adjusted EPS $1.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viacom Inc qtrly filmed entertainment revenues grew 24 pct to $758 million
* Viacom Inc - spike will be rebranded in early 2018 as Paramount Network, and will serve as Viacom's premier general entertainment brand
* Viacom Inc - plans to invest in new content experiences, and will establish short-form content unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.