BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Andrew Yule & Co Ltd L
* Dec quarter net profit 186.7 million rupees versus 62.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.10 billion rupees versus 981.1 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kLr3zj) Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Belgian fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele knew from a young age that she was different from other girls but did not understand why until she was 17 and read a magazine story about an intersex girl.