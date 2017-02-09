BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Beni Stabili SpA:
* Proposes dividend of 0.033 euro per share, up 37.5 percent versus 2016
* FY net profit 158.8 million euros ($169.57 million) versus loss 66.3 million euros a year ago
* FY gross rental income 199.7 million euros versus 210.6 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2020 strategic objectives
* 2017 recurring net income current target around 0.04 euro per share Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: