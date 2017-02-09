BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd
* Ind swift laboratories ltd says fire broke out in manufacturing block in punjab
* Ind swift laboratories ltd says no casualty but loss of good Source text: [Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that a fire broke out in one of the manufacturing block of the Company situated at Derabassi Punjab. There was no causality but loss of goods for which the company is assessing the value of the loss] Further company coverage:
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: