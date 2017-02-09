BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Thomas Cook Group Plc:
* All resolutions set out in notice of meeting were voted on a poll and were passed by requisite majorities
* About 78.32 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration policy at AGM
* About 77.49 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration report at AGM
* About 67.30 percent votes cast in favour of 2017 strategic share incentive plan at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Belgian fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele knew from a young age that she was different from other girls but did not understand why until she was 17 and read a magazine story about an intersex girl.