Feb 9 D Carnegie & Co AB:

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire residential property portfolios in Arboga, Köping and Tranås

* Seller is Fastighets AB Balder

* Agreed property value is 1.42 billion Swedish crowns ($160 million) and purchase price amounts to 1.04 billion crowns

* Transaction is a share deal with closing on May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

