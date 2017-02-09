Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 9 DQ Entertainment International Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 500.8 million rupees versus loss 44.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net income from operations 204 million rupees versus 606 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kvK7CP Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 The Grammy awards are shaping up to be the ultimate showdown between pop's two biggest female stars as Beyonce and Adele go head-to-head for song, record and album of the year on Sunday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Ten screenprints by American pop artist Andy Warhol of Marilyn Monroe were put on display at London's British Museum this week to flag a spring headline exhibition "The American Dream: Pop to the present".