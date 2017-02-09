Feb 9 Frontline Ltd said in a
statement:
* Acknowledges that the Board of DHT Holdings has
publicly rejected the company's proposal to effectuate a
business combination between the Company and DHT
* Believes a combination of Frontline and DHT would be
better positioned to participate in a market recovery than
either company would on a stand-alone basis
* Says we believe that our offer to DHT shareholders is
highly compelling since it provides a meaningful upfront
premium, while also giving all shareholders the opportunity to
realize the full benefit of the significant synergies and
attractive upside that a combined company would create
* Says rather than engaging in discussions with Frontline
with the aim of achieving the highest possible offer to create
maximum shareholder value, the Board of Directors of DHT adopted
a one-year shareholder rights plan and has since continued to
refuse to enter into any discussions
* Says DHT also stated that the proposed offer represented
an opportunistic attempt to acquire DHT at a low point in the
cycle, which Frontline finds irrelevant given the all-share
offer
* Frontline still holds a 16.4 percent stake in DHT
