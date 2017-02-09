Feb 9 Boehringer Ingelheim :

* Boehringer Ingelheim - afatinib to be evaluated in combination with pd-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab in new trial for patients with squamous cell carcinoma of lung

* Boehringer Ingelheim - continues to explore afatinib beyond large lux-lung programme and its current indications