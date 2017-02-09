BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Cobalt International Energy Inc
* Cobalt announces closing of DOJ investigation
* No regulatory action has been taken against Cobalt as a result of these investigations
* Cobalt International - received a letter from U.S DOJ advising Cobalt that DOJ has closed its FCPA investigation into Cobalt's operations in Angola
* Cobalt International Energy - DOJ investigation, last FCPA investigation by a U.S. regulatory agency into co's Angolan operations, formally concluded
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015