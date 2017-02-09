Feb 9 Ford Motor Co
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with
respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
* Ford Motor - It remains to be seen whether the EPA
determination will be reconsidered under President Trump'S
administration
* Ford Motor - It remains to be seen whether the EPA and
NHTSA determinations will ultimately be harmonized with each
other
* Ford Motor - Achieved significant year-over-year growth in
production in India in 2016, driven primarily by strong exports
* Ford Motor - Despite the growth, India remains a
significant challenge; will continue to work this year "to
evaluate alternative business models for this large and growing
emerging market"
* Ford Motor says it is concerned about commercial
feasibility of meeting future model year GHG and CAFE standards,
particularly the 2022-2025 standards
* Ford Motor - Concerns related to 2022-2025 standards due
to many unknowns regarding technology development, market
conditions, and other factors so far into the future
Source text: (bit.ly/2kSuuXh)
