BRIEF-Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances' prelim 2016 profit up 51.9 pct y/y
Feb 10 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
Feb 9 Snaige AB:
* Receives an imposition of certain measures, adopted by the director of the supervision service of the Bank of Lithuania
* Says the ruling is related to violations on financial statements
Source text: bit.ly/2kLwkGR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 10 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.