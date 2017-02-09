BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* On conf call- in Q4 macro conditions worsened in Brazil, we focused on resetting price package architecture to support affordability
* COO Quincey- expect overall environment in 2017 to be similar to 2016
* COO - "in the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"
* COO - In the US, focusing on smaller packages, focusing on higher value categories or subcategories across north america
* COO - no calorie colas exceed growth of sparkling and actually exceed growth of our total portfolio in most of our other categories
* No calorie colas in good mid-single digits growth as we exited 2016
* COO - "we expect the short-term disruptions (due to demonetization in India) to kind of tail off as we come into 2017 though not from January 1."
* Coo- commodity environment was relatively benign in 2016, expect the same in 2017 Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015