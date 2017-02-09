Feb 9 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow Chemical - In January 2017, the USPTO issued final
office actions for two of the patents asserted in a case,
including the '962 patent
* Dow Chemical - USPTO rejected all relevant claims related
to a patents dispute with Bayer, based on the doctrine against
double-patenting
* Dow Chemical - Re-examination proceedings with respect to
other two patents remain pending, although co anticipates that
USPTO will likewise invalidate those patents
* Dow Chemical - Although Bayer may appeal these decisions,
co believes USPTO final office actions will provide a strong
basis to vacate the arbitral award
* Dow Chemical - As part of the co's review of the arbitral
award, co assessed the legal and factual circumstances of the
case
Source text: (bit.ly/2k7aYGP)
Further company coverage: