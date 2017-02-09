Feb 9 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow Chemical - In January 2017, the USPTO issued final office actions for two of the patents asserted in a case, including the '962 patent

* Dow Chemical - USPTO rejected all relevant claims related to a patents dispute with Bayer, based on the doctrine against double-patenting

* Dow Chemical - Re-examination proceedings with respect to other two patents remain pending, although co anticipates that USPTO will likewise invalidate those patents

* Dow Chemical - Although Bayer may appeal these decisions, co believes USPTO final office actions will provide a strong basis to vacate the arbitral award

* Dow Chemical - As part of the co's review of the arbitral award, co assessed the legal and factual circumstances of the case