BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Heimstaden AB:
* Makes its first acquisition in Västra Götaland through purchase of centrally located properties in Falköping
* Transaction value amounts to 593.3 million Swedish crowns ($67 million)
* Acquisition will be financed partly with own liquidity of 35 pct and partly with bank loan of 65 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8752 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: