Feb 9 Heimstaden AB:

* Makes its first acquisition in Västra Götaland through purchase of centrally located properties in Falköping

* Transaction value amounts to 593.3 million Swedish crowns ($67 million)

* Acquisition will be financed partly with own liquidity of 35 pct and partly with bank loan of 65 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8752 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)