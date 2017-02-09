BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Compucom Software Ltd
* Compucom Software Ltd - dec quarter net profit 10 million rupees versus profit 17.2 million rupees year ago
* Compucom Software Ltd - dec quarter net sales 127.4 million rupees versus 118.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kLuDsW) Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Belgian fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele knew from a young age that she was different from other girls but did not understand why until she was 17 and read a magazine story about an intersex girl.