BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Intelgenx Technologies Corp
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma - Intelgenx will be responsible for research and development of product, including clinical studies and will develop product as an oral mucoadhesive tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma - Tetra will make a non-refundable exclusive negotiation payment to Intelgenx, an upfront payment along with set milestone payments
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015