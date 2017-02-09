BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd:
* Sees HEPS 104 to 108 cents for six months ended Dec. 31, up 11 pct to 15 pct on year earlier
* Sees revenue of 6.300 bln rand to 6.375 bln rand for six months ended Dec. 31, up 45 pct to 47 pct on year earlier
* Acquisitions of Datacentrix Holdings Limited and Solareff Limited in second half have contributed to growth in revenue
* Operations within group have performed in line with, or in excess of, our expectations, contributing to increase in profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.