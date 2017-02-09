Feb 9 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd:

* Sees HEPS 104 to 108 cents for six months ended Dec. 31, up 11 pct to 15 pct on year earlier

* Sees revenue of 6.300 bln rand to 6.375 bln rand for six months ended Dec. 31, up 45 pct to 47 pct on year earlier

* Acquisitions of Datacentrix Holdings Limited and Solareff Limited in second half have contributed to growth in revenue

* Operations within group have performed in line with, or in excess of, our expectations, contributing to increase in profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)