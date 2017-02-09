Feb 9 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd

* on 25 jan 2017, vendor, unit of co, purchaser and Nan Hai, as guarantor of purchaser, have entered into SPA

* vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares

* Initial consideration shall be approximately rmb3.286 billion

* application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 feb

* expected that, company will record a gain from disposal of approximately hk$2.3 billion

* target company is City Entertainment Corporation , a unit of co ;

* part of net proceeds received from disposal is expected to be used to expand hk business and prc production & distribution business

* purchaser is True Vision Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, being subsidiary of Nan Hai