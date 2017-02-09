BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 State Street Corp
* State Street Corp reports a 6.30 percent passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2k7Kdxi] Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015